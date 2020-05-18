Ryan Seacrest’s rep responds to fans concerned about his health after ‘American Idol’ finale

The TV host launched an announcement by way of his rep on Monday after some fans speculated about his health on social media following the “American Idol” finale.
Viewers seen that at one level throughout Sunday’s episode, Seacrest, who hosted remotely from his home in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, appeared to slur his speech and his proper eye appeared to be enlarged.
Some fans recommended on Twitter that he could have suffered a stroke. However, his rep mentioned that is not the case.
“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” a rep for Seacrest instructed CNN in an e mail assertion. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”
Seacrest, who is also the co-host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” didn’t seem on Monday’s reside broadcast. His rep mentioned he was simply “in need of rest” and “took a well-deserved day off.”
By the top of the “American Idol” finale, when Just Sam was introduced as this season’s winner, Seacrest appeared to be again to his regular self.
Seacrest has been the host of “American Idol” because the present debuted in 2002. He additionally hosts a every day morning radio present, “On Air With Ryan Seacrest” and produces a number of sequence for E!.