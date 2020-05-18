Ryan Seacrest’s rep responds to fans concerned about his health after ‘American Idol’ finale

The TV host launched an announcement by way of his rep on Monday after some fans speculated about his health on social media following the “American Idol” finale.

Viewers seen that at one level throughout Sunday’s episode, Seacrest, who hosted remotely from his home in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, appeared to slur his speech and his proper eye appeared to be enlarged.

Some fans recommended on Twitter that he could have suffered a stroke. However, his rep mentioned that is not the case.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” a rep for Seacrest instructed CNN in an e mail assertion. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”