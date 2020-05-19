Ryan Seacrest denies suffering a stroke during American Idol finale after ‘worrying’ incident

Ryan Seacrest did not experience a stroke on American Idol, according to his rep, that spoke up after a clip from the program left visitors stressed over the host’s health and wellness.

The ability program’s 18 th period finished up on Sunday during a remote finale, which Seacrest held from residence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Near completion of the program, Seacrest, a skilled on-air character, appeared to deal with his speech, while his best eye showed up to close.





Several visitors shared messages on social networks fretting that Seacrest had actually experienced a stroke during the program.

Seacrest’s rep informed People on Monday that that is not the instance, which Seacrest has actually in reality been really feeling the results of tension.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” the depictive informed the publication.

“Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

Seacrest did not show up on Live With Kelly as well as Ryan, which he has actually been co-hosting with Kelly Ripa from another location, on Monday early morning.

He’s due back on the program later on today.











