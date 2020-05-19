Ryan Seacrest Breaks Silence On ‘Exhaustion’ After Stroke Concerns Surface During American Idol Finale

Ryan Seacrest is again, and… perhaps higher than ever?

The longtime TV and radio host has been within the information for all of the mistaken (scary) causes already this week. On Sunday night time, a weird look on the American Idol finale prompted followers on social media to wonder if he was having a stroke!

Thankfully, after being absent from Monday’s Live With Kelly, the longtime on-air persona and producer returned to daytime TV on Tuesday morning, trying so much more healthy and happier. With followers sending of their properly needs from throughout the nation, Seacrest joyfully addressed his (transient) well being scare and on-air absence, whereas additionally thanking Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos for filling in for him on Monday’s morning speak present.

The 45-year-old Atlanta native relayed to Kelly and the viewing viewers (beneath):

“I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday. I appreciate that. He’s so good at it. And also the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion. Working round-the-clock so I got a day off to relax. And here we are once again at it on Live.”

OK then!

Short, candy, and to the purpose — and it positive appears like all is healthier now? What a distinction a day without work could make!

Besides, Ryan wasn’t the one one to stroll again these fan rumors about his well being this week, both. One of his reps spoke to People concerning the Sunday night time social media chatter after Idol, saying:

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home. Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

Yeah, properly, with that form of workload we’d be exhausted, too!

Seriously, although, Seacrest is on the high of his recreation and does a TON of on-camera work all yr lengthy, in addition to working behind the scenes as an government producer for quite a lot of actuality TV collection and different exhibits, together with Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And let’s not overlook his time on the radio!

Knowing all that, then, it’s no marvel exhaustion catches as much as him every so often… that’s one bold schedule!!!

Here’s hoping Ryan retains up together with his well being and continues to get common relaxation going ahead! We know you’re busy, man, however DAMN!!! Take care of your self!