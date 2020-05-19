Ryan Seacrest addresses his health on ‘Live’ return, says it was ‘exhaustion’

While internet hosting the season finale of “American Idol,” the Emmy-winner appeared to slur his words and have a tough time opening his eye which had individuals questioning if Seacrest had a light stroke.

He then was absent from Monday’s taping of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” so Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos crammed in.

RYAN SEACREST ‘DID NOT HAVE ANY KIND OF STROKE’ ON TV, ACCORDING TO REP

His rep shut down hypothesis on Monday that one thing was improper and Seacrest broke his silence on Tuesday when he returned to internet hosting “Live”

“I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday. I appreciate that,” Seacrest mentioned on air. “He’s so good at it. And also the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion. Working round-the-clock so I got a day off to relax. And here we are once again at it on ‘Live.'”

Previously, Seacrest’s rep mentioned to People in an announcement, “Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

RYAN SEACREST REVEALS HOW ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ WILL FILM AT HOME DURING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

“Between ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan,’ ‘American Idol,’ ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest,’ and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the assertion continued. “So today he took a well-deserved day off.”