Ryan Ruffels (65) on verge of 1st Korn Ferry Tour win in Omaha

Ryan Ruffels is close to cashing in for the very first time as a pro.

The 22- year-old Australian showed up in Omaha, Nebraska, sittingNo 54 in Korn Ferry Tour points as a novice. Now, he’ll get in Sunday’s last round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship leading by 2 shots over fellow KFT beginner Stephen Franken.

While 4 of the 7 KFT winners given that the tour’s return published winning ratings of 20 under or much better, today’s occasion has actually been anything however a birdie-fest up until now. Ruffels capitalized of the minimal chances on Saturday, shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 65 on a hard Indian Creek design to transfer to 12 under. He headed out in 4-under 31 prior to making 8 pars and a birdie on the rear end.

Ruffels was a can’t- miss out on teen when he chose to avoid college and turn professional in2016 However, after consuming his 7 PGA Tour exemptions and notching simply one top-20, Ruffels headed to Latin America, where he played the bulk of his time prior to making his KFT card through Q-School last winter season. He owns 5 profession runner-up surfaces on PGA Tour Latinoamerica and one on the Mackenzie Tour, however he has yet to break through in a world-ranked occasion.

A success Sunday is predicted to move Ruffels inside the top 10 in points.

“It’s going to be fun,” Ruffels stated …