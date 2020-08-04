Ryan Reynolds Recalls The ‘Giant F**king Mistake’ Of Marrying Blake Lively At An Old Slave Plantation

Eight years after they tied the knot, Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are still filled with regret over their wedding day.

We all know the Deadpool star and Gossip Girl actress are a match made in heaven (that’s not the issue here!), but the pair caused quite the controversy when they said their vows at Boone Hall, a former slave plantation in South Carolina, back in 2012. In today’s social and political climate, the move sounds even more heinous when you think about it, doesn’t it?

In a new interview with Fast Company, the 43-year-old actor expressed regret over the couple’s chosen wedding venue and noted their ignorance at the time does not overshadow how mortified they still feel today:

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

Reynolds noted the couple “got married again” at home years ago. However, he said that “shame works in weird ways,” and has since pushed them to do better. He added: