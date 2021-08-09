Ryan Reynolds is finally opening up about how he and Blake Lively’s daughters reacted to the news that they were featured in a Taylor Swift song.
Home Entertainment Ryan Reynolds REACTS To Taylor Swift’s ‘Betty’ & Reveals His Kids’ Reaction!
Ryan Reynolds REACTS To Taylor Swift’s ‘Betty’ & Reveals His Kids’ Reaction!
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Jennifer Hudson on playing Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’ and empowering black female entrepreneurs
On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, actress and singer Jennifer Hudson sat down with Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal to discuss her partnership with...
Former Washington Post Editor Marty Baron on Bezos, Trump, and the news business
In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by legendary journalist & former Washington Post Executive Editor, Marty Baron, for a discussion on the...
All-electric air taxi prototype can fly over 150 miles on a single charge
Paul Sciarra, Joby Aviation Executive Chairman, joins Yahoo Finance to break down the future of the aerial rideshare industry, future opportunities for investors, and...
LeBron James set to become a billionaire; Back-to-school tax breaks, COVID-19 variants; and more
Yahoo Finance's latest compilation of short videos for July 2021.
Wage growth stalls amid labor crunch and inflation pressures
Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman examines labor pressures, inflation, and wages.