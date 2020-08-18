Ryan Reynolds has hilarious out of office message after selling Aviation gin for $610 Million

He continues: “In related news, I just learned what an ‘earn out’ is… And I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f**k themselves in the last 24 hours. My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an ‘earn out’… so… turns out I’m not as George Clooney as I thought. The point is, to those listed below, I’m sorry… and I’ll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance!”

RYAN REYNOLDS URGES YOUNG CANADIANS TO QUIT PARTYING AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC: ‘DON’T KILL MY MOM!’

He then goes on to note numerous business, significant names and enjoyed ones consisting of, “Mom, Blake, Peter, Diageo CEO, The Rock, George Clooney, Southern Glazer’s, Betty White, TGI Friday’s, Baxter, Calisthenics, AMC Theaters, Total Wine, The Number 8, Don Saladino, Darden, The Head of Alfredo Garcia, Soothing Lavender Eye Pillows.”

Spirits giant Diageo, the alcohol giant which owns spirits like Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff, revealed Monday its contract to take Reynolds’ American- design gin under its wing. Reynolds will maintain a continuous ownership interest in the gin.

RYAN REYNOLDS APOLOGIZES FOR PLANTATION WEDDING WITH BLAKE LIVELY: ‘GIANT F–KING MISTAKE’

The offer deserves as much as $610 million, and consists of a preliminary payment of $335 million and even more …