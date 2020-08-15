Ryan Reynolds asks young people in Canada to please not kill his mother by spreading the coronavirus

The demand came Friday, when provincial Premier John Horgan published a video on Twitter requesting for aid from British Columbia- native stars in reaching young people about the threats of partying throughout the coronavirus pandemic Horgan called out Reynolds and Seth Rogen for aid.

Reynolds responded to the call.

In a light-hearted, 90-second voice memo, throughout which Reynolds consistently stated people most likely do not desire medical suggestions from him, he called partying “dangerous.”

“You young folks in BC: Yeah, they’re partying, which is of course dangerous, and they probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, that they’re also dying from it too,” the “Deadpool” star stated.