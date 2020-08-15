Ryan Reynolds asks young people in Canada to please not kill his mother by spreading the coronavirus

Reynolds responded to the call.
In a light-hearted, 90-second voice memo, throughout which Reynolds consistently stated people most likely do not desire medical suggestions from him, he called partying “dangerous.”
“You young folks in BC: Yeah, they’re partying, which is of course dangerous, and they probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, that they’re also dying from it too,” the “Deadpool” star stated.
Meantime, Reynolds continued, the infection impacts the province’s most susceptible and its older locals– particularly people like his mommy.
“My mom, I mean, she doesn’t want to be cooped in her apartment all day; she wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach, looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on,” he joked.
“But here’s the thing. I hope that young people in BC don’t kill my mom, frankly, or (environmental scientist) David Suzuki, or each other,” Reynolds stated. “Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable.”