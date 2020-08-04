Ryan Reynolds apologizes for plantation wedding with Blake Lively: ‘Giant f–king mistake’

BLAKE LIVELY, RYAN REYNOLDS JOKE ABOUT A FOURTH PREGNANCY IN HILARIOUS EXCHANGE

The “Deadpool” actor then explained his and Lively’s decision to have an antebellum wedding.

“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy,” Reynolds admitted.

The “Green Lantern” star also revealed that the couple “got married again” at home years after their wedding. “Shame works in weird ways,” he said.

“A giant f–king mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f–k up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end,” Reynolds concluded.

RYAN REYNOLDS MAKES A JOKE ABOUT PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE’S ROYAL ‘STEP BACK’ ON ‘DON’T’ GAME SHOW

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement regaining momentum, Reynolds and Lively, 32, donated $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The father of three also launched The Group Effort Initiative, a…