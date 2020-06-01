Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $200,000 to the NAACP

The married duo took to Instagram Sunday to share that they’ve donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

“We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car,” they wrote of their put up, which was shared on each their accounts.

“We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.”

Lively added that the two “want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it, especially our own complicity.”