Ryan Murphy Expecting Third Child with Husband David Miller
US fighter jets intercept Russian bombers and fighter jets off coast of Alaska in...
The Russian navy plane entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone and had been intercepted by US fighter jets, supported by US tankers, NORAD...
Actress Alia Shawkat Apologizes For Using The N-Word In Resurfaced 2016 Video
Alia Shawkat is taking accountability for her actions. On Tuesday, the Arrested Development star took to social media to apologize for saying the N-word in...
HBO Max temporarily removes Gone with the Wind because of ‘racist depictions’
Following a scathing opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times by 12 Years a Slave author John Ridley by which he known...
Greg Glassman resigns as Crossfit CEO after controversial tweets about George Floyd
In a statement Tuesday, Glassman stated he determined to retire after he "created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of...
Failing to Own Up to Mistakes Is Typical CCP Behavior
In February 1952, the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army (PVA) issued a joint assertion with the North Korean authorities,...