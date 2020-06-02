Ryan Moore off mark for new season at Kempton | Racing News

Ryan Moore recorded his first winner of the new season as First Receiver proved a minimize above his rivals in carrying the colors of the Queen to glory within the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day/British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Kempton.

Having hit the body in each begins as a two-year-old, the Sir Micheal Stoute-trained son of New Approach hit the goal on his third begin with a powerful show within the mile prize.

Overcoming the widest draw of all in stall 12, the 11-Eight favorite shortly received to the entrance earlier than shifting by the gears late on to go the publish seven lengths away from Defence Girl.

Moore mentioned of the 11-Eight scorer: “Maybe the race fell aside a bit bit with Hugo’s (Palmer) horse (Imrahor) being pulled out and it was a little bit of a multitude down at the beginning, however it’s good to get him began.

“He is a very straightforward colt and hopefully he will do well. It was just how the race unfolded being out in front. I suspect we will see him over further at some point.”