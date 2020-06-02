Ryan Guzman Apologizes After 9-1-1 Co-Stars Slam His N-Word Defense: ‘That’s Not Our Word’

Great information, everybody: Ryan Guzman not thinks it’s okay to say the N-word!

As we reported, the 9-1-1 star acquired some critical backlash over the weekend from followers and co-stars alike when he defended his and his fiancée’s use of racial slurs, telling followers in an Instagram Live that he and his non-white buddies “call each other slurs all the time.”

Well, it seems the outrage impressed Guzman to re-think his perspective — and he desires his critics to know what nice strides he’s made in such a fast time. In a selfie-style recording (beneath) posted on Monday, the Latino actor acknowledged:

“I do not condone the use of the N-word by any non-Black person. That includes all Latinos. That’s not our word. I came from an angry place. I couldn’t think straight, and I misspoke.”

The 32-year-old went on to apologize to those that have been offended by his remarks, saying:

“I’m not here to bring anybody down. I apologize to those that I have offended and misrepresented myself by using the wrong term … I will continue to grow, and continue to help out the community.”

Guzman gave a refined shoutout to the Black Lives Matter motion within the caption of his put up, writing:

“Try,fail,learn, and grow. My purpose is to continue to help/support my black brothers and sisters in this time of need.”

Sounds just like the backlash — and the continuing protests stemming from George Floyd’s loss of life — knocked some sense into him, as a result of his preliminary response was… irritating, to say the least.

It all began with an Instagram Live put up on Sunday the place Guzman defended his fiancée Chrysti Ane’s response to previous tweets by which she used slurs, telling followers:

“I have plenty of friends — black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time. We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butt-hurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down. So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all.”

Soon, Guzman’s co-star Aisha Hinds (above, insert) addressed his feedback on Twitter, suggesting that “learned behaviors” like Guzman’s (learn: joke-y racism) are nonetheless dangerous to the black group.

She wrote:

“How I FEEL daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF. There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of learned behaviors that need to be named and neutured so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & DO BETTER.”

