Ryan Gallagher, the contestant of The Voice did not make an appearance on the episode on Monday. The main reason behind his absence is his removal from the show.

Ryan Gallagher, 22, has reportedly broken the protocol of the competition which was implemented and being followed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It has confirmed that due to this reason he has been removed from the competition and show makers intend to prioritize utmost caution. However, the reason for Gallagher’s breaking of protocol remains unknown so far.

Ryan Gallagher Removed From The Voice

Gallagher belonged to the team of Kelly Clarkson. He had earlier made it known to the judges of the show regarding the hospitalization of his mother owing to an infectious respiratory virus. On the other hand, a Michigan native has informed Instagram that an unspecified family emergency on Monday night was not the confirmed reason for his absence from The Voice. Also, the right reason will be updated and made known to the fans as soon as possible.

On the 16th of November, Gallagher posted a video on Instagram which revealed that he had recently visited his home Michigan. He traveled from LA in order to visit his family members.

Carson Daly, the host of The Voice, said that Gallagher had exited the competition during the show but provided no further details.

At the time of his blind audition, he had successfully impressed Clarkson with his amazing performance and singing of “The Prayer” by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.