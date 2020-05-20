Ryan Fitzpatrick excited to help ‘unbelievable’ Tua Tagovailoa – but still wants to play | NFL News





Ryan Fitzpatrick is heading into his 16th season within the NFL

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has welcomed the chance to help newly-drafted Tua Tagovailoa fulfil his potential within the NFL, but stays keen to proceed his personal on-area journey.

The Dolphins made Tagovailoa the No 5 general choose in April’s NFL Draft as they sought their lengthy-time period face of the franchise having completed 5-11 and backside of the AFC East in 2019.

Tagovailoa threw for 7,422 yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 32 profession video games at Alabama, ending his faculty profession with NCAA data in passing yards per try, passer ranking and complete yards per play.

“I’m his biggest cheerleader right now, but I also want to be out there playing,” Fitzpatrick stated on ‘What’s Next with Eric Wood’, a podcast hosted by his former Buffalo Bills group-mate.

“I additionally need to be on the sector. And that is why I’m still doing it, as a result of I still benefit from the sport.

“Hopefully some of the lessons I’m able to teach him are from watching me. But if it’s the other way around, I’m going to do my best to help him succeed in the best way he can.”

There is a robust likelihood Fitzpatrick retains his beginning job below middle a minimum of for the beginning of the 2020 marketing campaign because the Dolphins ease the Alabama star into the league following his restoration from hip surgical procedure in November.

The 37-year-outdated edged out Josh Rosen in Miami final season, throwing for 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and going 5-eight as a starter in his 15 video games. He is now heading into his 16th season within the NFL.

Regardless of who’s on the sector, Fitzpatrick is eager to help his new group-mate in making the transition.

“The other thing in bringing a new guy in that I always try and impress right away on these guys is: I am here,” Fitzpatrick added.

“Again, zero ego. I’ve a lot information. I’ve made so many errors on this league. I’ve realized how to put together, I’ve realized a lot about offenses and defenses and the way in which guys function. Ask questions. I’m an open e-book.

“I’m excited, because watching him play at Alabama, he looks like a pretty dynamic talent. Just in meeting him a few times, he seems like an unbelievable kid, great head on his shoulders, says the right things, wants to do the right things.”