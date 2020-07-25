Ryan Dorsey breaks silence on ex Naya Rivera’s death: ‘A part of you will always be with us’

“This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for,” Dorsey started his caption beneath a touching picture of Rivera holding their child, Josey, 4.

Dorsey went on to share an amusing anecdote about the starlet. He remembered typically taking Snapchat videos and photos of Rivera, to which she ‘d react, “Ryan can you stop snap chatting!”

“I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up,” Dorsey continued.

“Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep,” he concluded.

On July 14, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office validated that Rivera’s cause of death was drowning, following the conclusion of an autopsy report. The way of death is noted as a mishap. She was 33.

Rivera was the topic of a huge search effort led by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office that lasted 5 days after she leased a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old child, Josey, and went missing out on. Police eventually validated a body had actually been discovered at the northeast corner of LakePiru Hours later on at an interview, authorities stated they were “confident” it was the previous “Glee” star.

Rivera and her child went swimming throughout their adventure– he was using a life vest however she wasn’t– and he returned into the boat however she didn’t, the constable’s department stated.

The kid was discovered safe on the boat 3 hours later on by another boater, according to KCAL-TV in LosAngeles According to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, Josey informed detectives that his mom assisted him return on the boat. He then recalled and saw her vanish into the water.

Dorsey and Rivera wed in 2014 and got separated in June2018 Josey is their only kid. She composed in her narrative that her child was “my biggest success, and I will never ever do any much better than him.”