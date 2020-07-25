Ryan Dorsey Addresses Naya Rivera’s Death: ‘Life Just Isn’t Fair’

Ryan Dorsey has actually broken his silence on Naya Rivera‘s death.

Just over 2 weeks after his ex-wife was reported missing out on at Lake Piru in California, the Justified star has actually commemorated Josey‘s mother by means of Instagram

Related: Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera And Cory Monteith ‘Everyday’

Along with a picture of the mom and child, Dorsey composed on Saturday:

“This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.”

Though the couple split in December 2017 after weding in July 2014, they shared their 4-year-old together, who was born in September2015 Until Saturday, Ryan had yet to speak up following his ex’s death, and we can just think of that the loss has actually been exceptionally tough on him.

The 37- year-old shared an amusing memory with the Glee alum, and likewise made a guarantee to her about their child’s future:

“I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: “Ryan can you stop snap chatting!”Haha I’m happy I didn’t listen to you due to the fact that I have hundreds and most likely countless snaps and videos that Josey will have permanently and understand his mother liked him more than life, and just how much enjoyable we had together as he was maturing. Life is everything about great times and hard times however with Josey it makes the bad a little bit less so due to the fact that a part of you will constantly be with us. He’ll always remember where he originated from. We miss you. We will constantly enjoy you. Love you Meep.”

He concluded the message with a thank you to pals and fans who have actually sent him enjoy and support, and a note about respecting others:

“To everyone that reached out and I haven’t had a chance to or just didn’t get back to you…thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you’ve sent our way. I’ll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive…forget…don’t hold grudges….if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There’s peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know….you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️”

Take a take a look at Ryan’s complete post (listed below):

Wow It’s clear that although they were no longer together romantically, there was a great deal of love here.

We’re sending out all of Naya’s liked ones our acknowledgements as they continue to grieve throughout this tough time.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]