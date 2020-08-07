Ryan Clark thinks the team is Super Bowl contender with Big Ben back

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: Ben Roethlisberger # 7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers heats up prior to the start of the video game versus the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough,Massachusetts (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Big Ben will be back under center for the Steelers this year which’s why they might win everything.

Ben Roethlisberger decreasing in Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season detered the Steelers’ possibilities. We all understand that when a beginning quarterback of Big Ben’s quality gets hurt or misses out on a prolonged amount of time, that team will remain in for a difficult go of it without their beginning signal-caller.

Somehow, the Steelers handled to go 8-8 with Mason Rudolph and, ultimately, a person called Duck Hodges as their quarterback. That shows that Mike Tomlin is an excellent coach which the defense was playing lights out football.

Big Ben seems great to opt for the 2020 season, which will be his 16 th in the NFL. His go back to the Steelers offense guarantees that this team will go back to contention and previous Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark thinks they’ll be a.