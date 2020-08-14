Ryan Clark reveals an amazing Aaron Rodgers Super Bowl story

Ryan Clark states Aaron Rodgers and his worst NFL memory of perpetuity.

Ryan Clark‘s Pittsburgh Steelers lost to Aaron Rodgers‘ Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 45.

On Thursday’s edition of Get Up!, Clark needed to relive his worst minute of his playing profession in front of his ESPN coworkers. Clark won a Super Bowl with the Steelers back in 2008 and made it to a Pro Bowl back in2011 He invested 8 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers out of LSU. However, he’s typically advised of how he came this near to stopping Rodgers in the Super Bowl.

To state Ryan Clark got a little animated here would be an understatement.

Clark was an inch far from separating that pass tossed by Rodgers down in Texas on that early February 2011 night. This play can be found in the middle of Clark’s playing prime with theSteelers He might have been a hero for the Steelers like James Harrison was 2 years prior in Super Bowl43 Instead, Rodgers got to raise the Lombardi Trophy that night and Clark went house empty-handed.

Rodgers would go on to describe Clark by his jersey number,No 25, explaining how close Clark was to making a play on his tossed ball …