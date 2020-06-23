Ryan Blaney takes checkered flag at rain-delayed Talladega

“I think it’s great that everybody really came together,” Blaney said. “I do not want it to be remembered as an awful day or even a bad day in NASCAR.

“I want it to be remembered as there clearly was an incident and most of us overcame it together and showed that we’re maybe not going to go on it any more.”

It was that kind of bittersweet day and weekend.

Blaney nipped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the finish line by .007 seconds for his fourth win and first since Talladega in October, albeit this time before a mostly empty venue. It was a race marked by support for Wallace instead of yet another Big One at Talladega, though there clearly was mayhem behind Blaney on the final lap and that he also pushed Erik Jones into the wall near the finish.

“Just trying to block, block the best we could,” Blaney said. “Block the top, block the bottom … just beating and banging to the line. ”

Aric Almirola spun at the finish and crossed the line almost backward.

Ford has now won nine of the last 10 Cup races at Talladega, and all three Team Penske drivers have won this season.

The racing was overshadowed by an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver. Dozens of drivers pushed Wallace’s car to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents tried to discover who left a noose in his garage stall over the week-end.

He was emotional after hanging out in the most notable five before running short on fuel and finishing 14th, slapping hands with a group of mostly African-American fans.

”I’m proud to stand where I’m at. … This sport is changing,” Wallace said. “The deal that happened (Saturday) I wanted showing whoever it absolutely was, you are not planning to take away my smile. My goal is to keep on going.”

Wallace took the lead for a lap at one point, and Stenhouse said that he noticed the fan reaction, along with the chants of “Bubba” at the beginning.

“I looked at the stands and watched all the people jump up and cheer,” he said. “That was pretty cool.”

The stock car series was left reeling and angered by the racist act that came significantly less than two weeks after it barred the Confederate flag on its properties at Wallace’s urging. It has vowed to permanently bar the individual responsible, however the investigation was in its early stages.

The 26-year-old Wallace was surrounded by all 39 other drivers in the moments ahead of the race and so they were joined by their crews in a march down pit road as they pushed his No. 43 to the front of the line. Wallace climbed out of his car and wept.

It was a stirring move to support Wallace at a track in one’s heart of the South where Confederate flags have flown for decades and were seen outside the superspeedway all week-end long by fans against NASCAR’s ban.

Standing alongside Wallace for the national anthem was Richard Petty, the 82-year-old Hall of Fame driver called “The King.” Wallace drives for Petty, who issued a scathing rebuke after the noose was found that required the “sick person” to be expelled from NASCAR forever — a move NASCAR President Steve Phelps insisted would happen should they be caught.

The race began with Martin Truex Jr. on the pole, and Tyler Reddick won the first stage, which ended in a weather caution that lasted 58-plus minutes.

The crowd had dwindled notably from Sunday, when as much as 5,000 fans were allowed in to Talladega — only the next race with fans since NASCAR came ultimately back from the pandemic-forced shutdown. Workers painted “#IStandWithBubbaWallace” on the infield grass ahead of the race and Confederate flags were nowhere to be observed inside the sprawling facility that will hold 80,000-plus and usually sees dozens of RVs lined up throughout the infield.

In the stands, fan Luke Johnson said he’s against the flag ban, saying: “All the NASCAR tracks need to keep on flying them.”

As for the noose left for Wallace, he said: “I thought it was funny myself.”

Another fan, Robert Chaisson, said that he didn’t have a strong opinion on the ban. He certainly did on what happened to Wallace.

“That was messed up. I hope they charge that guy with a hate crime,” Chaisson, who lives in Alabaster, Alabama, said. “It doesn’t matter what your opinion is, it’s when you cross that line, then your opinion no longer matters. That’s trying to inflict harm on someone else.”