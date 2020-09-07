Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington

In pre-race inspection, NASCAR discovered improperly mounted ballast on the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang.

The result is the loss of 10 driver/owner points and the suspension of Blaney’s crew chief Todd Gordon from Sunday’s race. He will also lose his starting position and be forced to start from the rear of the field.

The 10 point deduction drops Blaney to the bottom of the playoff field for the start of the first round. Only Kurt Busch and Matt DiBenedetto will begin with fewer points. Prior to the penalty, Blaney was seventh overall.

Travis Geisler will serve as the interim crew chief for the No. 12 team tonight.

A complete penalty report will be issued early next week.

Related video