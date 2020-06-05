Rwanda has enlisted anti-epidemic robots in its fight against coronavirus

The robots — named Akazuba, Ikirezi, Mwiza, Ngabo, and Urumuri — have been obtained by the nation’s Minister of Health and Minister of ICT and Innovation final week.

Keeping healthworkers protected

The robots carry out plenty of duties regarding managing coronavirus. They can display screen as much as 150 individuals each minute for signs of the virus comparable to excessive temperature and dry cough.

According to Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Rwanda’s minister of well being, in addition they have the capability to seize sound and visible knowledge of sufferers and might notify well being staff on detected abnormalities.

“These robots will perform temperature screening in our treatment centers. The robots will detect people walking in not wearing masks so that with the voice, the command post can quickly be informed and respond,” he said

More than 90,000 health workers worldwide have contacted the Covid-19 in the course of treating affected sufferers. To cut back these numbers, the Rwandan authorities desires its well being staff to have restricted bodily contact with sufferers beneath their care.

The robots have the capability to ship medication, meals, and different necessities in place of frontline staff to Covid-19 sufferers present process therapy, Ngamije stated.

They are programmed to speak correctly and may educate well being staff and sufferers on the risks of the virus and find out how to keep protected, he added

Robotics engineers from the UNDP will practice workers of the Rwandan Ministry of well being on find out how to use the robots to allow them to put them to work.

Robots preventing Covid-19

Rwanda will not be the primary nation to make use of robots in managing the unfold of coronavirus.

During Tunisia’s lockdown in April, police robots have been deployed to patrol areas in the nation’s capital metropolis to make sure that residents have been observing the lockdown.

They have been managed by officers who checked the ID of residents discovered wandering via the robotic’s digital camera.