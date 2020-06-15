Rwanda genocide: ‘I am a mother – I killed some children’s parents’

Image copyright

Natalia Ojewska

Tens of 1000s of women took part in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda but their role is rarely spoken about, and reconciliation making use of their family is hard. Journalist Natalia Ojewska has been talking to some female perpetrators in prison.

What started as a mundane visit to fetch water for break fast ended with Fortunate Mukankuranga committing murder.

Dressed within an orange prison uniform and speaking in her dimmed, calm voice, she recalls the events of the morning of Sunday, 10 April 1994.

As she was on her behalf way, she came across a group of attackers beating up two men in the middle of the road.

“When [the two] fell to the ground, I picked up a stick and said: ‘Tutsis must die!’. Then I hit one of them after which the other one… I was one of the killers,” the 70-year-old says.

Haunted by killings

These were two among 800,000 murders of ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus that took place over 100 days.

After her involvement in the slaughter, Mukankuranga, an ethnic Hutu, returned home to her seven young ones feeling deeply ashamed. Flashbacks from the crime scene would not stop haunting her.

“I am a mother. I killed some children’s parents,” she says.

Just a day or two later, two terrified Tutsi children, whose parents had just been butchered with machetes, knocked on her door asking for refuge.

‘Tide of guilt’

She didn’t hesitate and hid them in the attic, where they survived the massacres.

“Even though I have saved the children, I have failed these two men. This help will never turn the tide of guilt,” says Mukankuranga.

She is certainly one of an estimated 96,000 women convicted for his or her involvement in the genocide – some killed adults, like Mukankuranga, some killed children, yet others egged on men to commit rape and murder.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Between April and July 1994, approximately 800,000 Rwandans were killed in the space of 100 days.

On the evening of 6 April 1994, an aeroplane carrying Rwanda’s Hutu President Juvenal Habyarimana was shot down because it was approaching the airport in the main city, Kigali.

Although the identities of the assassins have not been established, Hutu extremists immediately accused Tutsi rebels of performing the attack. Within hours, thousands of Hutus, indoctrinated by decades of hateful ethnic propaganda, joined in with the well-organised killing.

The women’s participation challenges a stereotype in Rwanda of women as protectors and providers of a calming voice.

“It is very difficult to understand how a mother who loves her young ones, would head to her neighbours’ [home] to kill their children,” says Regine Abanyuze, who works for Never Again, a non-governmental organisation promoting peace and reconciliation.

Yet, once the spark for the atrocities was lit, 1000s of women acted as agents of violence alongside the men.

Image copyright

Natalia Ojewska Image caption



In prison, the women receive time to confess and attempt to reconcile with the victims





Pauline Nyiramasuhuko, former minister for the household and women’s development, was one of the few Rwandan women who took on a powerful leadership position in the male-dominated political scene. She played a critical role in orchestrating the genocide.

In 2011, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda found her guilty of genocide. She remains the only real woman ever to have been sentenced for rape as a crime against humanity.

Nyiramasuhuko bore command responsibility over militiamen who raped Tutsi women at the Butare Prefecture Office.

But while she sat at the apex, some ordinary Rwandan women were also inciting men. Others didn’t hesitate to make use of every available weapon to butcher their neighbours.

There are no separate rehabilitation programmes for female genocidaires and many have trouble with reconciling what they have completed with traditional perceptions of a woman’s role.

Two views of a massacre

Martha Mukamushinzimana is a mother of five young ones, who secretly carried the responsibility of her crime for 15 years, before she decided to report herself to the judicial authorities in 2009 as she could no longer live with the responsibility of her crimes.

Image copyright

Natalia Ojewska Image caption



Martha Mukamushinzimana says she was just following orders





Defining themselves through the prism of motherhood, most are too overrun with shame to admit to their nearest and dearest that they failed in their role as caregivers.

“Time is the main rehabilitation tool we use. We want to give them as much time as necessary to listen to them and to slowly bring them to the point of confession,” says Grace Ndawanyi, director of the prison for female inmates in Ngoma, in Rwanda’s Eastern Province.

“Because my house was located near the main road, I heard all the whistles and saw my Tutsi neighbours being rounded up and taken to the church,” says Mukamushinzimana, sitting in a small, bare prison room and sometimes crying.

Thousands of Tutsis, crammed in and around the Nyamasheke Parish Catholic Church, fought for his or her lives for a week. Stanislus Kayitera, now 53, was mostly of the survivors. His forearm bears a large and irregular scar from grenade shrapnel.

“I remember women collecting stones and giving them to the men, who were throwing them at us. Men were also shooting, throwing grenades and pouring fuel over people and then setting them burning.

“Then, they stormed the church and started to kill us with clubs,” says Mr Kayitera, who survived by hiding beneath the dead bodies.

Mukamushinzimana says she felt compelled to follow along with the orders.

“I took my baby on the rear and joined the group collecting stones used to kill people hiding at the church,” says Mukamushinzimana, who had given birth just two weeks early in the day.

When she was jailed in 2009, not one of her family relations was ready to take care of her five young ones.

Image copyright

Natalia Ojewska Image caption



The aim would be to reintegrate the perpetrators in to society





“Genocide is a crime against whole communities. It damages not only the dignity of the victims, but also that of the perpetrators. And those people need healing as well,” says Fidele Ndayisaba, executive secretary at Rwanda’s National Unity and Reconciliation Commission.

Female genocidaires who unveiled the truth ought to write letters to their families and family members of their victims in order to regain the lost trust detail by detail.

More on the genocide:

Once released from prison, female genocidaires face different challenges on the path to reintegration to the men.

Some of their husbands have remarried and disinherited them from their property. Their home communities do not welcome them plus they struggle with rejection by their closest family.

But there’s a large amount of emphasis that healing does take time and you may still find some prisoners reluctant to reject the ideology of ethnic hatred.

“Yes, we have some people denying their crimes. They are those hard ones, but their number is declining,” says Mr Ndayisaba.

‘I couldn’t hold back the tears’

Fortunate Mukankuranga only found the courage to confess to her crimes four years after her conviction in 2007.

She remembers feeling nervous before asking the son of one of her victims for forgiveness.

Against her expectations “he was happy and enthusiastic when he met me and I couldn’t hold back the tears as I embraced him,” she says.

Mukankuranga now looks warily at the near future, hoping she’ll be able to rebuild the fragile ties with her nearest and dearest.

“When I go back home, I will live in peace with my family and I shall be more loving and caring about people. I am paying now for the consequences of my crime. I wasn’t supposed to be in prison as a mother,” she adds.