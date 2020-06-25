RV sales and rentals booming in Luzerne County and beyond

PLAINS, Pa. — As folks change their vacation plans come early july, RV sales are soaring.

It is busy at Wide World RV Center near Wilkes-Barre. The phones are ringing off the hook with people looking to buy recreational vehicles.

“I think they were maybe all planning to condos and beaches and now they’re going to have an experience in a more family-oriented type vacation. Campgrounds are always friendly places, you’re able to know your neighbor, despite social distancing, sitting at a campfire,” said Maria Torre of Wide World RV Center.

Nationwide, RV sales and rentals are breaking records.

“They are the first-time buyer which has never even thought about camping before and now they’re out here experiencing this kind of camping, memories that they’ll have,” said Torre.

At Wide World, they are mostly selling smaller RVs to these first-time buyers.

“They’re looking for that smaller camper, they’re looking for the single axle with bunk beds or couples, it’s both but they are ready to vacation and they are looking for the best way to do it and they’re looking for these campers.”