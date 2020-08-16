RV Microwave – High Point – 1.0 Cu Ft. – Black



Price: $196.99

(as of Aug 16,2020 13:35:49 UTC – Details)



The High Pointe EM925AWW-B Microwave Oven With Turn Table features one-touch button controls and 10 power levels with 8 express cooking options. Rugged design specifically for your RV allows it to withstand vibrations from being on the road. Multiple cooking stages allow you to set multiple time and power levels for the same item. Express cooking options: popcorn, potato, pizza, beverage, dinner plate, or frozen vegetables. Instant start function, 30-seconds per touch. Keypad numbers 1-6 allow for express cooking (1-6 minutes) Defrost function allows you to defrost by weight or time. Cook timer ranges from 00:01 to 99:99. Includes large recessed glass turntable. Features a kitchen timer and clock. Child safety lock setting. Voltage Rating: 120V / 60Hz. Input Power Rating: 1350W. Output Power Rating: 900W Oven Capacity: 1.0 cubic ft. Dimensions: 19″ W x 11.375″ H x 14.8″ depth. Cutout Dimensions: 20″ W x 13.25″ H x 13.5″ depth. Turntable Diameter: 10.6″. Weight: 29.8 lbs. Includes (1) microwave oven, (1) glass tray, (1) turntable ring assembly, and instruction manual.