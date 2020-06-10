Ruud Gullit calls for football to lead revolution on racism | Football News



















Ruud Gullit has launched an impassioned plea for football to spearhead a “revolution on racism” that establishes diversity at the highest degree of the game.

The former Netherlands international, who played and managed Chelsea in the 90s, denounced the violent areas of recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations which have come in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in the United States but expressed his full support for the movement to bring about substantial change.

“The moment has come where people have had enough, it has to change,” the 57-year-old told Sky Sports. “This can’t be forgotten in three months, it’s now or never.

“The individuals are getting really angry, and so they have the proper to be angry. But we do not want the looting or fighting, folks have to operate together.

“We are typical human, we’ve to think like that. There has to be universal love for all people, that’s the only thing that needs to be changed in people’s mentality.

“A large amount of white people don’t understand what it is like to be treated differently because they have not been in touch with it. For many people, it is difficult to comprehend, but it can be necessary for people to understand.

“The black community are not taking it anymore, plus they are right maybe not to go anymore. Of course you never want violence, but things haven’t changed and something drastic has to happen, nearly like a revolution.

“The black community are frightened that despite everyone discussing it now, things will go back to normal and nothing could have changed.

“We are fed up. I’m half black and half white, I look black and I’m the same as many people. I understand both sides, but change has to come, and this could be the moment to do so.

“A lot of people feel the same way, even if they have never felt racism close to them, and I think this is the moment something can be changed.”

Gullit has challenged football as whole, and influential figures in the white community, to use their platforms to drive a revolution that will see more people from minority ethnic backgrounds represented across society.

“If you go to big organisations like FIFA, UEFA, the FA or the federation in Holland, the top levels, there are no black people there,” that he said.

“I do not want people to be studied to a huge organisation because they’re black, I’d like people to be taken because they’re good.

“Give people the opportunity to do something, and if they are not good, take them out. That’s the only thing people want, nothing else.”

Gullit added: “And, of course, football can be an element of that because we have tv and a lot of attention. It’s time to say and do something positive about it because I do not want to be the person to say something all the time.

“I want Boris Johnson to say something about it. I want people with influence in the white community to say something about it and do something about it.”