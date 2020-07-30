Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes procedure at NYC hospital, expected to be released by end of week

By
Jackson Delong
-

Ginsburg, 87, went through a “minimally invasive” procedure to “modify a bile duct stent,” the declaration stated. Doctors at first placed it last August, when the justice went through treatment for a malignant growth on her pancreas.

FILE – In thisOct 21, 2019, file image U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg listens to speakers throughout the inaugural Herma Hill Kay Memorial Lecture at the University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley,Calif At 87, Ginsburg is the earliest member of the court. Her next earliest coworkers are 81- year-old Stephen Breyer, 72- year-old Clarence Thomas and 70- year-old SamuelAlito (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File).

RUTH BADER GINSBURG HAS BEEN GOING THROUGH CHEMOTHERAPY TO DEAL WITH REOCCURRENCE OF CANCER

The procedure intended to “minimize the risk of future infection,” according to the declaration. And, according to the justice’s physicians, such modifications prevail.

Earlier this month, Ginsburg had another procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clear out the stent. She likewise went to the hospital in mid-July to have actually gallstones eliminated and for the treatment of a thought infection.

And she got rid of another gallstone-related infection back in May, the Supreme Court stated at the time.

But those are not the only health problems she is dealing with.

RUTH BADER GINSBURG RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER INFECTION

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington. The court announced late Tuesday, May 5, 2020, that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being treated for an infection caused by a gallstone and plans to participate from a Maryland hospital. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

FILE – In thisDec 17, 2019, file image Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg consults with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts inWashington The court revealed late Tuesday, May 5, 2020, that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being dealt with for an infection triggered by a gallstone and strategies to get involved from a Maryland hospital. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File).

According to a declaration from Ginsburg 2 weeks earlier, she has actually been going through chemotherapy for the last couple of months due to a reoccurrence of cancer– which she has actually fought 4 times formerly.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The court’s Wednesday declaration stated that the liberal justice “is resting comfortably.”

Fox News’ Shannon Bream, Bill Mears and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Source link

Post Views: 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR