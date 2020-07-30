Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes procedure at NYC hospital, expected to be released by end of week

Ginsburg, 87, went through a “minimally invasive” procedure to “modify a bile duct stent,” the declaration stated. Doctors at first placed it last August, when the justice went through treatment for a malignant growth on her pancreas.

The procedure intended to “minimize the risk of future infection,” according to the declaration. And, according to the justice’s physicians, such modifications prevail.

Earlier this month, Ginsburg had another procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clear out the stent. She likewise went to the hospital in mid-July to have actually gallstones eliminated and for the treatment of a thought infection.

And she got rid of another gallstone-related infection back in May, the Supreme Court stated at the time.

But those are not the only health problems she is dealing with.

According to a declaration from Ginsburg 2 weeks earlier, she has actually been going through chemotherapy for the last couple of months due to a reoccurrence of cancer– which she has actually fought 4 times formerly.

The court’s Wednesday declaration stated that the liberal justice “is resting comfortably.”

Fox News’ Shannon Bream, Bill Mears and The Associated Press contributed to this report.