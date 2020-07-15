Ruth Bader Ginsburg Rushed To Hospital With ‘Possible Infection’

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Tuesday “for treatment of a possible infection,” the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed in a statement.

“She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” the statement said, according to Fox News. “The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

The Supreme Court also said that the 87-year-old justice was initially sent to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Monday night after experiencing fever and chills. After this evaluation, Ginsburg was rushed to the hospital in Baltimore today for further treatment.

This is just the latest in a long line of hospitalizations for Ginsburg, who has previously battled colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancers. Just two months ago, she was hospitalized for an infection that was caused by a gallstone. Back in November, Ginsburg was sent to the same hospital in Baltimore where she is receiving treatment now, at that time for chills and a fever.

President Donald Trump was asked about Ginsburg’s latest hospitalization in a press conference on Tuesday.

“I wish her the best. I hope she’s better. I didn’t hear that, actually. She was just hospitalized? No, that’s too bad,” Trump said, according to CNN. “No, I wish her the best. She’s actually giving me some good rulings.”

Appointed by Bill Clinton back in 1993, Ginsburg is now the oldest justice on the Supreme Court. She is also the second-longest serving justice on the Supreme Court behind Clarence Thomas, who was appointed in 1991 by George H.W. Bush.

This comes weeks after it was revealed that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, 65, had been rushed to the hospital last month after suffering a fall at a country club.

“The Chief Justice was treated at a hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said. “The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning. His doctors ruled out a seizure. They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 14, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

