Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces cancer recurrence

The liberal justice, 87, said she remains “fully able” to carry on in her post.

Here may be the full statement as written by the court:

“On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy unmasked lesions on my liver. My recent hospitalizations to get rid of gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated for this recurrence.

Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding excellent results. Satisfied that my treatment course has become clear, I will be providing these details.