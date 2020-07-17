Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces cancer recurrence

The liberal justice, 87, said she remains “fully able” to carry on in her post.
Here may be the full statement as written by the court:
“On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy unmasked lesions on my liver. My recent hospitalizations to get rid of gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated for this recurrence.
Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding excellent results. Satisfied that my treatment course has become clear, I will be providing these details.
My latest scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I will be tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I’ll continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to help keep my cancer at bay, and am in a position to maintain a dynamic daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all the Court work.
I have frequently said I might remain a part of the Court so long as I can perform the job full steam. I remain fully in a position to do that.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.