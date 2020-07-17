Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, reveals her cancer has RETURNED and she is undergoing chemotherapy

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed Friday that her liver cancer has returned and she is undergoing chemotherapy.

The 87-year-old released a statement detailing her illness after spending three days in the hospital this week.

She said she had been treated for the recurrence of lesions on her liver since May 19. They had been diagnosed by a scan in February which was followed by a biopsy, she said.

The oldest member of the court said in the statement: ‘I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.’