Rutgers University’s Claim That Grammar Is Racist Backfires As They’re Slammed For Assuming Minorities Can’t Write Properly

Rutgers University’s efforts to appear “woke” has actually formally backfired on the school, as it is now being implicated of bigotry for assuming that minorities can’t write properly.

The English Department at Rutgers apparently simply revealed that it will be altering its requirements of English direction due to the fact that correct grammar belongs to white supremacy.

The department argues that this holds true due to the fact that trainees of “multilingual, non-standard ‘academic’ English backgrounds” are supposedly disadvantaged, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Rebecca Walkowitz, the chair of the department, described in an e-mail that the brand-new Graduate Writing Program will highlight “social justice” and “critical grammar.”

“This approach challenges the familiar dogma that writing instruction should limit emphasis on grammar/sentence-level issues so as to not put students from multilingual, non-standard ‘academic’ English backgrounds at a disadvantage,” Walkowitz stated.

“Instead, it motivates trainees to establish an important awareness of the range of options offered to them [with] regard to micro-level concerns in order to empower them and equip them to press versus predispositions based upon ‘written’ accents,” she continued.

Walkowitz included that the English department will include “workshops on social justice and writing,” “increasing focus on graduate student life,” and “incorporating ‘critical grammar’ into our pedagogy.”

Unfortunately for Rutgers, nevertheless, this is currently returning to bite the school. Speech pathologist and libertarian activist Leonydus Johnson spoke up to call the school’s brand-new technique to grammar “insulting, patronizing, and in itself, extremely racist.”

“The idea that expecting a student to write in grammatically correct sentences is indicative of racial bias is asinine,” Johnson stated.

“It’s like these people believe that being non-white is an inherent handicap or learning disability… That’s racism,” he described. “It has become very clear to me that those who claim to be ‘anti-racist’ are often the most racist people in this country.”

Unfortunately, the Left has actually been attempting to assault grammar as being “racist” for many years. Back in 2016, writer Mona Chalabi argued that grammar was racist in a short article for The Guardian, according to Daily Wire.

“It doesn’t take much to see the power imbalance when it comes to grammar snobbery,” she argued. “The people pointing out the mistakes are more likely to be older, wealthier, whiter, or just plain academic than the people they’re treating with condescension.”

“All too often, it’s a way to silence people, and that’s particularly offensive when it’s someone who might already be struggling to speak up,” Chalabi included.

Given just how much ridicule Democrats have for the First Amendment, you can anticipate this discussion to intensify in the years to come.

This piece was composed by PoliZette Staff on July 28,2020

