According to SRC Chairman Rustam Badasyan, the actions of the police during the opposition actions are proportionate.

“The actions of the police, at least what I have witnessed, meet all the standards of proportionality, and if there are individual cases that are not proportionate, the relevant bodies will respond,” he told reporters in the National Assembly.

Badasyan does not see the danger of a change of government. “Public support is needed for a change of government, I do not see any level of public support for a change of government. “Power is formed exclusively by the will of the people.”

The chairman of the State Revenue Committee does not personally count the number of participants in the rallies, but the CP member did not see 50,000 people on the street.

“I do not have such a feeling,” he said.