Russia’s ruling party issues statement on situation around Gagik Tsarukyan – Panorama

Russia’s ruling “United Russia” party issued on Thursday a statement on developments around the leader of opposition Prosperous Armenia party (PAP) Gagik Tsarukyan. The statement released by the International Relations Committee of the party Congress, expresses hope that situation around the PAP leader ‘will be solved in accordance with law with respect of the political pluralism and freedom of public activity.’

“It is our understanding that political competition characteristic of democratic states will not proceed in unlawful methods, and we wish our Armenian partners for an early settlement of the conflict which received resonance far beyond the Republic of Armenia,” the party said in a statement.