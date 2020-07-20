Russia’s Putin calls Security Council’s attention to Armenian-Azerbaijani border clashes   – Armenian News

Russian President Vladimir Putin convened the Security Council earlier today to discuss the situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the recently reported clashes.

In his speech at the meeting, he reaffirmed the Moscow authorities’ willingness to invest mediation efforts to resolve the existing disputes.

“A detailed exchange of opinions took place over the situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” RIA Novosti quotes Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson of the Russian leader, as saying.

“An extreme concern was voiced over the continuing tension; the importance of maintaining ceasefire by the conflicting sides, as well as the willingness to invest diplomatic efforts were underlined,” Peskov added.

Azerbaijani combat troops launched series of attacks against north-eastern Armenian military outposts since July 12. On Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of Defense reported an incursion attempt by several Azerbaijani servicemen who wanted to cross into Tavush in a minivan. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt about an hour later, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties at the time.

Azerbaijan kept the north-eastern outposts under fire also on July 13 and 14. The situation was reported to be relatively calm on Wednesday.

The fighting continues at random occurrences on Thursday. The Ministry reported a relative calm in the border zone on Friday morning.