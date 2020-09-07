Russia’s Navalny out of coma after poisoning – Panorama

Russia’s poisoned opposition figure Alexei Navalny is out of an induced coma and his condition has improved, BBC News reports, citing the Berlin hospital treating him.

Doctors say he is responding to verbal stimuli. Mr Navalny, 44, was flown to Germany after falling ill on a flight in Siberia in July.

His team says he was poisoned on orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who denies involvement.

German doctors say he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

On Monday, the Charité hospital in Berlin said in a statement Mr Navalny was being weaned off mechanical ventilation.

“He is responding to verbal stimuli. It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning,” it said.

It also said doctors were in close contact with Mr Navalny’s wife.