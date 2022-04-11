2022 The war against Ukraine և The sanctions against Russia are hitting the world economies, and the emerging market և emerging economies in Europe and the Central Asian region are expected to bear the brunt of the burden, according to the World Bank’s latest Economic Developments publication today.

The region’s economy is now projected to shrink by more than 4.1 percent this year compared to its pre-war 3 percent growth forecast, as the post-war economic turmoil deepens the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. This reduction is the second in the last few years և 2020 ․ It will be twice as big as the reduction caused by COVID-19 epidemic.

It is estimated that the Ukrainian economy will shrink by 45.1 percent, depending on the size and intensity of the war. With the impact of unprecedented sanctions, Russia’s economy is already in deep decline, with 2022 ․ 11.2% reduction in output volumes is forecasted.

“The humanitarian crisis, which is deepening unimpeded due to the war, is of an impressive magnitude. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dealt a severe blow to the economy, causing enormous damage to infrastructure,” said Anna Bjerde, the World Bank’s Vice President for Europe and Central Asia. “Ukraine is in urgent need of significant financial assistance, as it struggles to maintain its economy, the work of the government, to support the citizens of Ukraine who are suffering from an extreme situation and who are facing it.”

The war was compounded by concerns about the sharp slowdown in global economic growth, rising inflation, debt, and rising poverty. The impact of economic impact has manifested itself in a number of ways, including commodity-financial markets, trade and migration links, and adverse confidence-building measures.

The war also dealt a severe blow to the emerging economies of Europe’s Central Asia, a region where economic growth has been slowing this year as a result of the ongoing epidemic. In addition to Russia and Ukraine, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Tajikistan are projected to enter an economic downturn this year, with projected growth in all economies due to the effects of the war and weaker-than-expected economic growth in the eurozone.

Russia, Ukraine account for 40% of wheat imports in the region, Central Asia, and more than 75% in the South Caucasus. Russia is also a major export destination for many countries, and in some Central Asian economies (Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan) remittances from Russia account for about 30 percent of GDP.

“Ukraine’s war և epidemic has shown once and for all that crises can cause widespread economic damage, delaying per capita income and development gains for several years,” said Asli Demirgyuc, chief economist at the World Bank in Europe and Central Asia. Kant. “Governments in the region need to strengthen their macroeconomic buffers, increase the credibility of their policies to mitigate risks, overcome potential trade and investment opportunities, strengthen their social security networks to protect the most vulnerable, including refugees.” to ensure a sustainable future. ”

The deep humanitarian crisis caused by the war was more pronounced than the initial waves of the global shock; it will probably be among the most legacy left by the conflict. Due to the influx of refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries, the significance of previous crises is expected to diminish. As a result, assistance to the host country – the de facto communities – will be key, and the World Bank is preparing programmatic assistance to meet the financing needs of increased refugee flows.

The sharp rise in oil prices following the war underscores the need for energy security by boosting energy supply from renewable sources, ensuring rapid planning and implementation of large-scale energy saving measures.