“Voice of America”. The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control may not renew Russia’s main license, which expires on May 25, Bloomberg reported yesterday, citing a US administration official. This move could put Moscow in danger of default.

The United States is also considering imposing higher tariffs on Russian oil.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a meeting with his German, British and French counterparts in Berlin that although NATO wanted the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, the West was ready to continue sanctions and diplomatic pressure on Russia. time as needed. ”

Spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called the actions of Western countries against Russia a “war”.

About a thousand Western companies operating in Russia since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have publicly announced that they are leaving the country or voluntarily reducing their activities here. Many world brands have announced the complete reduction of their business in Russia.

As a result of the war, Russia initially became a “colony of financial lepers,” said Maxim Blunt, an economic analyst and publicist, in an interview with the Russian service of “Voice of America”. According to him, as a result, no serious bank in the world wants to deal with Russian money and companies for a long time. “Now this tendency has multiplied so much that the situation is like a plague hut,” he said. “Any financial transaction is examined under a microscope,” disinfected “,” then “it is not yet a fact whether the transaction will take place or not.

The process of international sanctions has started, it already operates independently, says the analyst. However, in his opinion, the biggest damage to the Russian economy is caused by companies that make their own decisions to withdraw their business from Russia.

Yesterday, the American fast food chain McDonald’s, after working in Russia for more than 30 years, announced that it is finally leaving the country. McDonald’s has 850 restaurants in the Russian Federation, with a total of 62,000 Russian employees.

In addition, the campaign of solidarity with Ukraine is expanding, says Maxim Blunt. “Thus, as you know, the EU has decided to gradually abandon Russian oil. But in practice it is already being boycotted. For example, Dutch ports refuse to unload Russian “gold” tankers, even if they sail under offshore flags. “There is a lot of evidence that those who work in the Western market will never take risks, get involved in deliveries to Russia or circumvent international sanctions.”

The situation in the Russian economy will only worsen, the longer this continues, the more it will suffer, the analyst concludes.

In his turn, the former Minister of Economy of Russia Andrey Necha thinks that in the long run the situation with various sanctions for Russia will develop differently. At the same time, according to him, the situation has already had a very negative impact on the living standards of the population in the conditions of high inflation. “Even according to official data, it is 17.5 percent,” he explained in an interview with the Russian service of “Voice of America”. “But it is clear that in practice it will exceed 20%,” he said.

Aram Vanetsyan

Victor Vladimirov