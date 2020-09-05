Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine Has Passed a Small, Initial Test

Early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine showed encouraging results when details were published Friday, but experts said the trials were too small to prove safety and effectiveness.

Russia announced last month that its vaccine, named “Sputnik V” after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957, had already received approval.

This raised concerns among Western scientists over a lack of safety data, with some warning that moving too quickly on a vaccine could be dangerous.

Russia denounced criticism as an attempt to undermine Moscow’s research, and a Russian investor claimed vindication when Britain’s prestigious The Lancet published research that showed patients in early tests developed antibodies with “no serious adverse events.”

In The Lancet study, Russian researchers reported on two small trials, each involving 38 healthy adults aged between 18 and 60, who were given a two-part immunisation.

Each participant was given a dose of the first part of the vaccine and then given a booster with the second part 21 days later.​

They were monitored over 42 days and all developed antibodies within the first three weeks.​

The report said the data showed that the vaccine was “safe, well tolerated, and does not cause serious adverse events in healthy adult…