Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 476,000 – Panorama

Russia recorded 8,985 new coronavirus cases before day, taking the total case tally to 476,658, TASS reported citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate dropped to 1.9% from 2% a day early in the day.

Some 3,293 new patients (36.6%) haven’t any symptoms of the illness. Now you will find 239,999 active cases in Russia.

Moscow has confirmed 2,001 new COVID-19 cases, the Moscow Region – 751, St. Petersburg – 326, the Nizhny Novgorod Region – 305 and the Sverdlovsk Region – 249.