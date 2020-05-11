Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 221,000 – Panorama

The variety of COVID-19 cases in Russia over the previous day has risen by 11,656, reaching 221,344 in all areas, the anti-coronavirus disaster heart reported on Monday, TASS information company reported.

A complete of 39,801 folks have recovered and a pair of,009 folks have died, the middle reported. The every day progress in COVID-19 cases is 5.6% towards 5.5% a day earlier. Some 5,417 new cases (46.5%) are asymptomatic, based on the middle.

Moscow has reported 6,169 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall case tally within the capital to 115,909. The every day progress fee in cases within the capital is estimated at 5.6% towards 5.3% a day earlier.

Some 5,495 folks have been discharged from hospitals in 69 areas, together with 4,032 in Moscow, 153 within the Moscow Region, 196 in Dagestan and 100 in Tatarstan. The dying toll over the previous day has grown by 94. Some 56 folks died of coronavirus in Moscow.