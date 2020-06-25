Image copyright

Russia has begun voting on constitutional reforms which could allow President Vladimir Putin to serve another two terms in office.

The official vote is scheduled for 1 July, but authorities said they were opening polling stations a week early to stop overcrowding amid the pandemic.

Opposition activist Alexei Navalny has said the changes will allow Mr Putin to be “president for life”.

Mr Putin, however, has said they’ll ensure Russia’s stability.

Although the president has not publicly said he’d run again in 2024 when his current term ends, he’s said it is essential he has the choice.

“Otherwise I know that in two years, instead of working normally at all levels of the state, all eyes will be on the search for potential successors,” that he said within an interview early in the day this week.

What are people voting on?

The big changes would limit a president’s rule to two six-year terms altogether, rather than two consecutive terms, and reset the clock so Mr Putin could continue in office after 2024.

Aside from potentially allowing him to lead Russia until 2036 – the reforms would supply the president power to nominate top judges and prosecutors for approval by Russia’s upper house of parliament.

They would also entrench conservative measures in the constitution, including an effective ban on gay marriage and an affirmation of Russia’s “faith in God”.

And economic changes would also be enshrined, including on the minimum wage and adjusting their state pension in accordance with inflation.

Roughly 110 million voters from Kaliningrad on the Baltic coast to Kamchatka on the Pacific are eligible to vote. Officials are providing masks and hand sanitiser at polling stations in the united states.

The BBC’s Sarah Rainsford in Moscow says a large turnout is essential for the Kremlin.

Officials have confirmed that people with Russian passports in separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine will also be allowed to participate. Last year, President Putin made it easier for residents to get Russian passports and officials estimate some 150,000 people in the rebel-held areas of Luhansk and Donetsk could participate.

What do critics say?

Mr Navalny, a figurehead of Russia’s opposition, has called the vote a “coup” and a “violation of the constitution”. Some argue Mr Putin is trying to cling to power, or give himself an option to stay on if that he cannot look for a suitable successor.

The 67-year-old former KGB agent has led Russia for 20 years, both as president and prime minister. But his popularity levels have dropped lately thanks to economic struggles and deeply controversial reforms to the pension system.

Mr Putin introduced the reforms to Russia’s 1993 constitution in January, plus they have already been adopted in both houses of parliament in Moscow. But the president said a public vote would supply the changes legitimacy, and initially scheduled the poll for April before delaying it due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Activists organised marches to oppose the vote the same month but authorities banned them, citing rules about public gatherings amid the coronavirus lockdown. A web site set up to collect signatures of people opposed to the vote was shut down by the courts.

Senior politicians around the country have come out towards the changes, and observers believe there is certainly little doubt the measure will pass. Copies of the new constitution are already on sale in Russian bookshops.

Many have questioned the timing of Russia’s World War Two Victory Parade. Tens of thousands of troops marched through Moscow on Wednesday – despite a ban on mass gatherings under lockdown rules – just a day before voting began.

What about the coronavirus?

The pandemic has further dented Mr Putin’s standing.

Russia gets the third-highest quantity of recorded infections worldwide, with 613,994 confirmed cases and 8,605 deaths – even though critics believe the true death toll is far higher.

Latest figures released on Thursday showed there have been 7,113 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. In May, Russia reported more than 10,000 new cases per day for greater than a week.