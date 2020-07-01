Russians hit the reset button for Putin, but questions of legitimacy linger over his long-term rule

It was a move laden up with patriotic symbolism: Tereshkova, a former cosmonaut and the first woman to fly in space, is a living connection to the days of Soviet achievement.

But more is at stake than just a resetting of term limits. The vote has also develop into a referendum on the system that has been built around Putin during his two decades in power. As many observers of Russia note, Putin’s system of “vertical power” makes him the final arbiter among elites, and their fortunes are, quite literally, tied to him remaining responsible.

Russia in 2020 just isn’t a dictatorship in the classic sense: Putin depends upon regular elections as a sort of plebiscite to lend legitimacy to his rule. To be certain, Russia’s political system lacks checks and balances: The parliament is packed with loyalists and what Russians call a “pocket” (i.e. powerless) opposition; the president has wide latitude to engage and fire regional leadership; and the courts defer to executive power.

But Putin must follow the letter of the law: After all, he did leave the office to Dmitry Medvedev, staying in power behind the scenes throughout a four-year interregnum while the new president changed the constitution.

What followed is instructive today: Medvedev introduced a set of constitutional reforms that increased presidential terms to six from four years, and allowed Putin to run again. But widespread allegations of voting fraud that followed 2011 parliamentary elections generated a wave of pro-democracy protests that deeply worried the Kremlin.

, which has been opened for early voting since the other day, a measure cast by election officials as a Will Wednesday’s referendum prompt the same challenge to Putin, or even a new wave of street protests? That is difficult to predict, but members of the country’s small and embattled opposition have raised questions about tampering and irregularities in the referendum , which has been opened for early voting since the other day, a measure cast by election officials as a coronavirus precaution to allow social distancing.

Some Russians took to social media marketing to show their preference, posting NYET (no) on their profiles. Residents of Moscow as well as other large cities glued anti-Putin stickers close to pro-amendments posters. Others took note of a curious fact: Copies of the constitution recently went on sale in bookstores, with the amendments already included, something widely commented on in social media. That suggested to a lot of Russians that the fix was in.

State-run pollster VTsIOM on Monday released early results from exit polling that suggest Putin will win approval for the amendments: According to those results, around 76% of respondents at 800 polling stations around Russia said they supported the constitutional changes.

Putin’s popularity has taken a hit throughout coronavirus, but his approval ratings remain high. And the constitutional amendments include some provisions — for instance, language that enshrines marriage as being solely between a man and a woman — which will appeal to a segment of conservative voters.

There is little to suggest the result wont satisfy the Kremlin, but the apparatus of the state has been working overtime to boost the voter turnout to include legitimacy to controversial changes. A massive campaign for the vote launched by authorities on all levels includes a range of appeals: TELEVISION ads promising great social benefits, billboards showing happy families that voted ‘Yes’ and brochures with recipes and crosswords plastered on the entrances to residential buildings. But the official ad campaign for the referendum doesn’t highlight that the constitution could solidify Putin’s reign until he could be 84 and provide him immunity from prosecution when that he retires.

The same goes for Putin’s own messaging. In a quick video clip released Tuesday, Putin appears before a brand new monument to Soviet soldiers and urges Russians to vote for “stability, security, and prosperity,” saying a new constitution means a future with good healthcare, education and an “effective government beholden to the public.” He makes no mention of the resetting of his term limits.

Independent voting monitors have also raised questions about widespread reports of voting violations. Even before the vote kicked off the other day, independent outlets and NGOs posted dozens of screenshots and audio messages suggesting forced voting by employers of big corporations and state-financed companies.

“In the past couple of days we have also seen a big numbers of ballot stuffing, so it is like at some stage it absolutely was clear to [the organizers] that the administrative resources to mobilize controlled electorate are running out, they may also be voting in a slightly different way in comparison to a desired one and they’ve resorted to classic ways of rigging,” Stanislav Andreychuk, co-charman of the non-governmental group Golos, told CNN.

According to Andreychuk, this plebiscite is way less regulated than previous elections his organization monitored: Voting booths create on park benches violate the secrecy of voting, the usual restrictions on releasing exit polls aren’t enforced and unregulated campaigning — aided by raffles promising apartments to lure voters to stations — muddy the voter’s to freely exercise their will.

Asked about anecdotal evidence of voting irregularities, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov questioned reports shared on local media about polling stations being create in the trunks of cars or on park benches.

“The interest in voting is great, but it’s too early to draw conclusions, wait, it’s just begun,” he said in a reaction to questions on a conference call with reporters.

Putin has already signaled strongly that he will run , and that talk of stepping down from office is a needless distraction. In an interview that aired on state television in the run-up to the vote, Putin said he previously “not ruled out” running for still another term if voters approve the constitutional amendments.

“If this [constitutional change] does not happen, in 2 yrs — I understand this from my own experience — alternatively of normal, steady work on various levels of power, everyone will begin looking around for possible successors,” that he said. “We need to get on with work, not look for successors.”

Still, the referendum has an opportunity to cast a cloud on Putin’s potential re-election — and theoretically, on his next two terms in office.