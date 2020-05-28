Russians evacuated from western Libya after Haftar retreats from Turkish forces – Middle East Monitor

Russian fighters in Libya have been flown out of a city south of Tripoli by their Libyan allies after retreating from frontlines on the capital, Reuters reported the city’s mayor as saying.

The reported departure of the Russians is one other blow to the Libya National Army (LNA) of jap Libyan army chief Khalifa Haftar, and his overseas allies.

Haftar’s forces, backed by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have been attempting to seize the capital for 13 months, however suffered a string of defeats in current weeks in combating towards Turkey-backed forces of the Tripoli authorities.

In the previous two days, LNA forces have withdrawn from some positions in southern Tripoli in what they described as a humanitarian gesture. Forces allied to the internationally recognised authorities re-entered a few of these areas.

Libya has been with out central authorities management for 9 years, and since 2014 it has been divided between two most important rival governments within the east and the west. The battle has became a proxy struggle between the overseas allies of the 2 sides.

The Russian fighters allied to the LNA retreated with their heavy gear from the capital to the airport of Bani Walid, a city some 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Tripoli, mentioned Salem Alaywan, Bani Walid’s mayor.

He informed Reuters the Russians had now been flown out of western Libya to Jufra, a distant central district and LNA stronghold.

“They (the Russians) were flown in three military planes to Jufra and their military vehicles were driven there,” he mentioned.

LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari denied any foreigners have been combating together with his drive. But the Russians’ presence has been extensively documented by diplomats and journalists. Pictures purportedly exhibiting Russians, some sitting on vehicles, in Bani Walid have been posted on social media.

The Tripoli authorities, often known as the GNA, has with Turkish assist made sudden strides, seizing a string of cities from the LNA, capturing the strategically vital Watiya airbase and destroying a number of Russian-made air defence programs.

“The withdrawal (of the Russians) from the greater Tripoli area is a very meaningful event because it deprives the LNA of its most effective, best-equipped foreign fighting forces on that key front,” mentioned Jalel Harchaoui, analysis fellow on the Clingendael Institute mentioned.

The GNA has deployed Syrian fighters allied to Turkey, whereas Haftar can also be utilizing Sudanese. The LNA nonetheless holds the city of Tarhouna south of Tripoli with the assistance of an area armed group.

