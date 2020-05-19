Russian woman plunges to her death while posing for holiday pictures on a cliff top in Dubai

A Russian woman plunged to her death while posing for holiday pictures on a cliff top in Dubai final week.

Julia Khabibulina, 34, from the town of Ufa in the western Russian republic of Bashkortostan, moved to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in October 2019 in the hope of creating her pictures profession.

Russian media reported that Julia plunged 32ft to her death after squatting on the cliff’s and dropping her steadiness on Friday 15 May.

The accidents sustained when the 34-year-old hit the water have been deadly and her physique is now at a UAE hospital ready to be repatriated.

Pictured: Russian photographer Julia Khabibulina, 34, fell to her death after posing for a {photograph} on a cliff edge on Friday in Dubai

Pictured: Julia stands in entrance of the water at Dubai Creek, backed by the town’s skyscrapers, on the finish of final yr

Pictured: Julia sits on steps in an unspecified Spanish metropolis in this picture from March final yr

Friends mentioned that Julia – who had a stable pictures portfolio with tens of hundreds of pictures – left Russia for Dubai earlier than the coronavirus disaster started and hadn’t deliberate on staying very lengthy.

They mentioned she was trapped when borders have been shuttered due to the continued pandemic.

Russian media reported that she had deliberate to return dwelling to Ufa however had to delay her flights due to rising ticket costs.

Pictured: Julia sits with her canine at a espresso store in her hometown of Ufa, in Russia in 2018

Pictured: Julia poses in a {photograph} in entrance of the Seville Cathedral in Spain in February final yr

The 34-year-old specialised in excessive sports activities pictures, particularly kite and windsurfing.

The day earlier than her death, she wrote about how she was having fun with lockdown being partially lifted in Dubai due to Ramadan.

‘Thanks to Ramadan for quitting complete quarantine! On the primary day of the Holy month, we have been allowed to exit with out a move and opened cafes, ‘Julia wrote.

‘People throughout quarantine have been hanging out at motels. This is the entire of Dubai! If you die, then with music.’