On May 9, in the regional center of Syunik, the people of Kapan honored 1941-45. The memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War, laying flowers at the statue of the hero of the Soviet Union Hunan Avetisyan. 93-year-old Rafik Harutyunyan was here. “I am the chairman of the Kapan Council of Veterans, we are two members, my friend is sick, I came to lay flowers,” says Rafik Harutyunyan.

The supporters of the Armenian-Russian friendship brought a wreath entitled “Friendship”.

Harutyun Badalyan is a police major, he has retired. “There is no political context here. We came with our families, friends, neighbors. We just wanted to express the friendship of the Armenian and Russian peoples, to also come with the flag of the Russian Federation. We must remember our greats, our veterans, “Harutyun Badalyan told Aravot.am.

“May 9, Victory Day, proved that if there is a unity of nations, it is impossible to defeat anyone,” said Samson Arzumanyan.

Arthur Movsisyan, a representative of the “Sources” Russian-Armenian organization, congratulated everyone with a song ․ Russian, Ukrainian, Serbian and Armenian.

Armen DAVTYAN