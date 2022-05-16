“Having worked in the National Assembly for many years and having good connections, I learned that the Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin had canceled his planned visit to Armenia these days,” wrote public and political figure Arthur Tovmasyan on his Facebook page.

“According to the rumors, the RA NA Speaker called and tried to persuade the latter to change his mind, that there is no tension in Armenia, but his efforts were in vain.

PS “When the leader of your country is unreliable and ignorant,” Tovmasyan wrote.