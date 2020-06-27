Russian spy unit paid Taliban to attack US troops, US intelligence says

WHY IS US TRYING TO CURTAIL ICC INVESTIGATION OVER ‘WAR CRIMES’ IN AFGHANISTAN?

The intelligence evaluation concerning Russia’s actions in Afghanistan was delivered to the White House earlier this spring, and till just lately had been recognized solely to a handful of officers, an individual aware of it mentioned. Its contents have been reported earlier Friday by the New York Times.

It couldn’t be decided whether or not Russian bounties paid to Taliban fighters resulted in any American fight deaths in Afghanistan.

The White House, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Pentagon declined to remark. Russia’s Embassy in Washington didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

At subject is a secretive unit of the GRU that, in accordance to Western officers, has carried out typically clandestine deadly operations in opposition to Moscow’s adversaries. The similar unit, they mentioned, was accountable for the poisoning in the U.K. of Sergei Skripal, a former GRU officer who defected to Britain, and his daughter. Russia has denied involvement.

This story continues in The Wall Street Journal.