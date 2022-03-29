The United States should explain to European countries the real goals of funding bio-laboratories in Ukraine, said Nikolai Patrush, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, in an interview with “Arguments and Facts”.

“The creation of biological weapons by the Washington Commune and the lack of desire to destroy toxic substances pursue specific goals,” he said.

According to the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Europe should ask clear questions to the United States to find out its far-reaching goals.

“The G7 must first ask the United States about the use of weapons of mass destruction, whether Washington is preparing a provocation using chemical weapons, whether it is going to hand over banned weapons to terrorists and neo-Nazis. “The White House must explain to the Europeans the real purpose of the funding for the Ukrainian biological facilities by the fund headed by Hunter Biden (son of the US President),” he said.

Patrush added that the answers to these questions are interesting to the whole world, but the United States continues to ignore the voice of the international community and the concerns voiced.