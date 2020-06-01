Russian Prime Minister Mishustin congratulate Pashinyan on birthday anniversary – Armenian News

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his 45th birthday anniversary.

The official textual content of his handle is under:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

“On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and myself, I lengthen honest congratulations on your birthday.

“I would like to appreciate the constant attention you show to the strengthening of Russian-Armenian allied ties of friendship and close partnership. Effective decisions are made at a government level aimed at developing cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, facilitating the implementation of new joint scientific, technical and humanitarian projects.

“What is vital is the shut cooperation between Russia and Armenia within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. I’m satisfied that by joint efforts we will faucet the nice potential of financial integration.

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich, I want you sturdy well being, wellbeing and each success in your accountable state actions.”

The congratulation comes after the Armenian premier’s Monday morning stay stating that he and his household have been contaminated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier, on May 1, the Russian prime minister had examined optimistic for the illness.